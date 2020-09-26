Bollywood drugs case: List of 20 hard-hitting questions NCB can ask Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is running its parallel investigation in the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in full swing.

After Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash and two Dharma Production employees were questioned yesterday, today is the 'D-day' for A-listers Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

While Deepika and Shraddha along with Karishma Prakash (Deepika's manager) are being probed by the federal agency and asked about their WhatsApp chats related to drugs, Sara Ali Khan's name had popped up after Rhea Chakraborty allegedly told NCB.

During the NCB probe into Sushant's death case, the farmhouse boatman had revealed Sara and Shraddha's names and claimed that they used to visit the place with the late actor. The Delhi-SIT will question with actresses regarding the drugs case.

According to sources, here is a list of 20 hard-hitting probable questions which Sara Ali Khan might have to face before the NCB:

1. Did you take drugs?

2. On whose behest did you consume it?

3. Who gave it to you?

4. How was the payment made?

5. Did you ever take drugs from Rhea Chakraborty?

6. How do you know Rhea Chakraborty?

7. Since how long you know Rhea Chakraborty?

8. Since how long have you and Rhea been friends?

9. Did you and Sushant go on a holiday together?

10. Rhea disclosed that you took drugs with Sushantb during the shooting of 'Kedarnath' film?

11. Did you take drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput?

12. Have you attended any party at Sushant's farmhouse?

13. Did any other celebrity attend the same party?

14. How many times have you been to Hang out Villa at Pavana?

15. Were parties held at this resort as well?

16. Was weed consumed in these parties?

17. Do you know Karamjit Singh Anand?

18. Did Karamjit ever send any courier parcel at your house?

19. How many times? And what was inside the parcel?

20. Did you ever made any payment to Karamjit Singh Anand? How much and through which mode?

(The inputs are shared by Pramod Sharma, Rakesh Trivedi, Nityanand Sharma and Amit Ramsay from Mumbai)