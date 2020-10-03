हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood drugs row: Prasoon Joshi backs Kangana Ranaut, says she is telling her truth

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi recently came out in support of actress Kangana Ranaut in the ongoing Bollywood drug row. According to him, Kangana is telling her truth and it should not be trivialised.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi recently came out in support of actress Kangana Ranaut in the ongoing Bollywood drug row. According to him, Kangana is telling her truth and it should not be trivialised.

Talking about Bollywood being singled out in the drug abuse angle, Prasoon told Times Now that discrediting the industry which has done some wonderful work is not right. However, he also stated that Kangana Ranaut is talking about her truth and it shouldn’t be trivialised.

Kangana, who recently made her official debut on Twitter, has been taking on Bollywood and its celebrities in the ongoing drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress even reacted to the summoning of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently.

 

Kangana Ranaut Prasoon Joshi drugs case bollywood drugs case
