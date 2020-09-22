हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood drugs scandal: Filmmaker Madhu Mantena to be summoned by NCB

Many top Bollywood celebrities are reportedly involved in the drugs conspiracy and the NCB has accessed some WhatsApp chats related to drugs. 

Bollywood drugs scandal: Filmmaker Madhu Mantena to be summoned by NCB

New Delhi: The drugs conspiracy in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has shocked one and sundry. More so, as fresh developments and new celeb names are popping up every now and then. After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), A-listers like Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's names too have emerged recently. 

According to sources, in its investigation, the NCB has found filmmaker Madhu Mantena's drug chats with Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha. The premiere agency can summon Mantena over these chats in the coming days. 

Many top Bollywood celebrities are reportedly involved in the drugs conspiracy and the NCB has accessed some WhatsApp chats related to drugs. A-listers such as Shraddha Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar and Jaya Saha's chats hint at a drug connection. 

The NCB has also summoned to Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash. Karishma works in Kwan and manages Deepika Padukone's work. Kwan is a celebrity management company which provides talent managers to different celebrities. 

Karishma is a junior in Jaya Saha's Kwan Talent Management. Jaya Shah also used to manage Sushant Singh Rajput's work through Kwan Talent Management Company.

 

Deepika Padukone Madhu Mantena drugs conspiracy NCB Sushant Singh Rajput sushant singh rajput death Rhea Chakraborty sushant singh rajput suicide Bollywood
