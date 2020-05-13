Bollywood news: Aamir Khan attends funeral of his assistant Amos with wife Kiran Rao

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral of his late assistant Amos, who had passed away on Tuesday. The actor was there to pay his condolence with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao.

As per reports, Amos died due to heart attack. A longtime associate of the actor, Amos had been working with Aamir for over 25 years.

A few pictures from Amos' last rites have been shared on social media. In the images, we can see Aamir and Kiran paying condolences to Amos' family members.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Aamir and Kiran were wearing breathing masks at the funeral held in the city.