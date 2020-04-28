हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farah Khan

Bollywood news: Abhishek Bachchan donates 1 lakh to Farah Khan's daughter's charity to save strays

A few weeks ago, Farah's 12-year-old daughter Anya started the initiative of putting up on sale pictures of pets that she sketched, the proceeds of which have been going towards feeding stray animals.

Bollywood news: Abhishek Bachchan donates 1 lakh to Farah Khan&#039;s daughter&#039;s charity to save strays
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@farahkhankunder

Mumbai: After actress Tabu and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Abhishek Bachchan has contributed to the initiative of Farah Khan's daughter, to protect stray animals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Farah on Monday thanked Abhishek for his contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the effort.

A few weeks ago, Farah's 12-year-old daughter Anya started the initiative of putting up on sale pictures of pets that she sketched, the proceeds of which have been going towards feeding stray animals.

"Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you my mad, big-hearted crazy boy.. big hug coming up which you will hate I know," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she shared a picture in which she is seen hugging Abhishek.

 

Tags:
Farah KhanAbhishek BachchanANYACoronavirus
Next
Story

Not all heroes wear capes: Arjun Kapoor lauds healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Corona Meter
  • 28380Confirmed
  • 6362Discharged
  • 886Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M38S

DNA: Lockdown ‘relaxation’ after May 3 but terms and conditions will apply