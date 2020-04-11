Bollywood News: Actor Purab Kohli 'fully recovers' from coronavirus COVID-19, says need to put brakes on pandemic

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Purab Kohli was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days back and had shared it with fans on social media. Now, as the actor and his family have 'fully recovered' from the flu, Purab once again took to Instagram and posted a beautiful picture along with a note.

Purab wrote: Thank you all you lovely people for your warms wishes we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now. Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it’s hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it.

A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me. This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out of love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona

When he and his family were first diagnosed with the pandemic flu, he opened up on the ordeal and gave a detailed account of the symptoms and what really helped them build a strong immunity.

Meanwhile, there is a 21-day lockdown called out by the government to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Social distancing is the only way to avoid coming in contact with affected persons and fighting the pandemic flu.

Here's wishing a speedy recovery to Purab and his family!