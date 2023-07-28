Bollywood News: Actor-Singer Ayushmann Khurrana Rejoices As 'Raatan Kaaliyan' Gets Lauded By Netizens, Says This

New Delhi: Actor-Singer Ayushmann Khurrana's most-recent track 'Raatan Kaaliyan' is winning hearts across social media. The singer had made a mark for himself as a singer with big hits such as Paani Da Rang, Saadi Gali, Haareya, Nazm Nazm, Mitti Di Khushboo.

On the happy occasion, Ayushmann said, “I’m glad that Raatan Kaaliyan is being called a hit song now and that it is getting so much love from Indians and South Asians across so many countries. The feedback and the love that I’m getting from people across the world is simply overwhelming. This reminds me that I should give more time to my music and give the audience more music and hopefully they enjoy it in the years to come!”

On a chartbuster-filled music career, he says, “My music is a reflection of my soul and my state of mind. I believe I bare my deepest thoughts through my music and I’m fortunate that people have loved my music since Paani Da Rang and the emotions that I have tried to convey through my songs.”



Ayushmann added, “It is the audience who make music into chartbusters. It has to appeal to their heart and speak to their mind. No amount of publicity or marketing can make a song into a hit. There is no formula for it because delivering a hit completely depends on how your song connects with the audience.”

He further says, “I would like to believe I have been quite lucky to have many such songs. It feels amazing to have hits to my credit - be it my films or my music. I like to entertain people with my craft, as an actor and as a singer. So, I feel genuinely happy when they appeal to the widest possible audience.”