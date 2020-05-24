हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood news: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartwarming post on mother Vrinda's birthday

Aishwarya took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs. One features an image of her mother and the other has Vrinda along with her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-melting post on her mother Vrinda Rai's birthday on Sunday.

Aishwarya took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs.

One features an image of her mother and the other has Vrinda along with her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Our Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl... Shine On," Aishwarya captioned the images, which currently have over 245K likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our Darling Mommyyy- Doddaaa We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl Shine On 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in "Fanney Khan" directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar.

A remake of "Everybody's Famous!", "Fanney Khan" tells the story of a middle-aged father of a young, aspiring, and an overweight teenage girl whom he pushes to be a singer. He kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star.

