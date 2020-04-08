Bollywood News: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old dance clip from an unreleased film goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hailed for her beauty and elegance globally. The star made her debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil drama 'Iruvar' and her first Hindi film release 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' also hit the screens the same year. Since then, she has amassed a massive fan following and some time back she even joined Instagram, which delighted her fans yet again.

Recently, an old clip of Aishwarya shooting for a song sequence from an unreleased movie titled 'Radheshyam Sitaram' has gone viral. It was in the making 23 years back and reportedly starred Suniel Shetty in the lead. However, it never released.

A fan page shared it on Instagram.

Watch it here:

Aishwarya can be seen donning a heavy make-up and a purple lehenga-choli. She is also wearing heavy metal jewellery which brings back the memories of her look from the song 'Ishq Kameena' with Shah Rukh Khan from the movie 'Shakti'.

Aishwarya Rai looks picture perfect in the dance clipping and this has again left the fans wowed by her.