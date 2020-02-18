Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar describes working with Katrina Kaif through 'Good Vibes Only' picture!

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's high on the buzz word 'Sooryanvanshi' will bring back the super hit jodi of Akki with Katrina Kaif. The fans are excited to watch them recreate the magic one more time in this Rohit Shetty entertainer.

Akshay decided to describe the feeling of working of Katrina Kaif with a beautiful picture from the 'Sooryanvanshi' sets. He wrote: If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS

The two look picture perfect in this breezy photo which is worth a frame.

Sooryanvanshi has been written by Sajid-Farhad and is directed by Rohit Shetty. Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the actioner.

It is slated to release on March 25, 2020.

The movie stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles. Also, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cop avatar and reprise their roles from Shetty's previous action outings –Singham and Simmba respectively.