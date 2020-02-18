हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar describes working with Katrina Kaif through 'Good Vibes Only' picture!

Sooryanvanshi has been written by Sajid-Farhad and is directed by Rohit Shetty. 

Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar describes working with Katrina Kaif through &#039;Good Vibes Only&#039; picture!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's high on the buzz word 'Sooryanvanshi' will bring back the super hit jodi of Akki with Katrina Kaif. The fans are excited to watch them recreate the magic one more time in this Rohit Shetty entertainer.

Akshay decided to describe the feeling of working of Katrina Kaif with a beautiful picture from the 'Sooryanvanshi' sets. He wrote: If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

The two look picture perfect in this breezy photo which is worth a frame.

Sooryanvanshi has been written by Sajid-Farhad and is directed by Rohit Shetty. Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the actioner.

It is slated to release on March 25, 2020.

The movie stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles. Also, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cop avatar and reprise their roles from Shetty's previous action outings –Singham and Simmba respectively.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarKatrina Kaifsooryanvanshi
Next
Story

Hansal Mehta claims Aftab Shivdasani blocked him on Twitter, actor denies

Must Watch

PT2M18S

'Namaste Trump' Event: First plane of US delegation with security equipment reaches Ahmedabad