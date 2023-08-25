trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653643
Bollywood News: Alaya F Cherishes On Thai Food At Paris, Shares Photos From Vacation

Actress Alaya F took to her social media handle, and shared pictures to give a peek into her Paris vacation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Actress Alaya F is one of the prominent talents who have continued to deliver a striking chord with her exceptional performances, and past releases like 'Jawaani Jaaneman', 'Freddy', 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat', and 'U-Turn'. 

The young and aspiring actress has proven her acting skills and stamped that she is here to stay based on her talent. Alaya F has decided to go on a vacation trip and is currently stationed in Paris and she seems to be enjoying every bit of the experience. 

In a recent social media post, Alaya F gave a sneek peek into the vacation and shared the series of pictures from her first day of travel diaries from Paris where she is seen enjoying her own and quality time in the pictures. The prominent actress is seen wearing a crop top and shorts paired up with boots in the pictures. Besides this, the actress is seen enjoying the Thai food of Paris and can be seen roaming the streets. The actress shared the pictures with the caption, "Day 1 in Paris: I ate more Thai food than I did French food."


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Meanwhile, Alaya F's upcoming line-up consists of interesting films like SRI and a few unannounced ones.

