Bollywood news: All of us shall be reduced to cartoons, quips Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been trying his best to entertain and inform fans on social media through the days of COVID-19 lockdown. 

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been trying his best to entertain and inform fans on social media through the days of COVID-19 lockdown. On Wednesday, he posted a collage of cartoon emojis of himself, that aim at capturing his varied expression.

"In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to . .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I'm just trying to keep ahead ... all the cynics and the naysayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons' .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. just kidding," he captioned the post.

He added: "We shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that's such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we're cool !! Aren't we .. COME ONNNNN."

Reacting to Big B's cool emojis, his daughter Shweta Bachchan commented: "Hahaha adorable."

Actor Maniesh Paul found the emojis "cute".

On the film front, Big B will be seen in "Chehre", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Brahmastra".

 

