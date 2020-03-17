हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Bollywood News: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Katrina Kaif jams with Yasmin Karachiwala for indoor workout session - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Just as the world is grappling with the deadly novel Coronavirus, the pandemic has led for lockdown at most public places globally. As a precautionary measure, it is advisable to avoid public gatherings and meetings. Therefore, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools too are shut for the time being. 

Our B-Town celebs, who regularly hit the gym for maintaining a fitness regime are finding new ways to stay in shape. Katrina Kaif, who is a fitness enthusiast, along with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala released a few videos on Instagram guiding how to workout indoor amid Coronavirus scare. 

Katrina captioned the post, #WorkoutatHome"Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 
1 Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps
2 Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps 
3 Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps
4 Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)
5 Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps
6 Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok

Both Katrina and Yasmin have shared an easy video manual on how to keep your fitness levels in check despite being at home. 

Meanwhile, several movie releases have been postponed and shooting scheduled cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide. 

 

CoronavirusKatrina KaifYasmin Karachiwalagym videoworkout videoCOVID-19
