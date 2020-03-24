Bollywood news: Amid pandemic, Vidya Balan thanks coronavirus for curbing pollution

Mumbai: With COVID-19 lockdowns all around, vehicular pollution has lessened. The air is purer, the trees are greener and the sky clearer. It seems the earth is using this opportunity to rejuvenate itself. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan finds a reason to smile despite the depressing atmosphere all around and thanks life coming to a standstill owing to the coronavirus scare, for stopping us for a while and making us realise the gift of life.

The actress has posted a video to convey her thoughts, where she says: "Thank you coronavirus for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted. Thank you for stopping us to make us see how lost we were in the 'busy-ness' not having time for the most basic things. Thank you for allowing us to put aside all our problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important."

"Thank you for stopping the transport. The earth was begging us to look at the pollution for a very long time. We didn't listen."

"Thank you for all the fear. It has been a global disease for years but not many of us wanted to face it. But now we have to face it and learn how to embrace it with love and with the support of our community. Thank you for this revaluation of our lives. Thank you as we finally understand what it means that we are all connected. Thank you for the unity between all of us...Be grateful, stay aware. Things will never be the same again. The world is changing now."

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Vidya wrote: "There's always something to be grateful for."