Bollywood News: Amitabh Bachchan finds a Hindi word for mask, can you pronounce it? Try once!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his baritone voice and great oratory skills. He is a perfectionist when it comes to pronunciations and his stronghold on the Hindi language can floor anyone. So, he finally found out a Hindi term for 'masks'.

Big B tweeted: T 3572 -After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of 'MASK', in Hindi : "नासिकामुखसंरक्षक कीटाणुरोधक वायुछानक वस्त्रडोरीयुक्तपट्टिका ! Face with tears of joy nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika

Well, try pronouncing it in one go!

The mask Bachchan senior is seen wearing a 'Gulabo Sitabo' mask in the picture.

The film by Shoojit Sircar released a few days back on Amazon Prime and received all the love of the fans.