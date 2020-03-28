Bollywood News: Anushka Sharma gives a stylish haircut to hubby Virat Kohli and that's how they spend quarantine time- Watch

New Delhi: In quarantine, many of our Bollywood celebs are either busy with the household chores or exploring a new hobby. Actress Anushka Sharma meanwhile has dished out a stylish haircut to hubby and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Yes! and the adorable couple made sure fans get to watch it too.

Anushka shared the video on social media with a cute message.

By the way, she really has a professional touch, we must say.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country and urged everyone to adhere to the instructions in order to fight the deadly novel coronavirus.

The government has advised all to 'stay at home, stay safe' to ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further. Now that social distancing is the norm of the day, our celebs are making the most of their time at home.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 25,000 deaths.