Bollywood News: Anushka Sharma's childhood pic with brother Karnesh is the best thing on internet today!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma, who has become an avid social media user amid lockdown, took to Instagram and shared her childhood picture with brother Karnesh Sharma. The adorable happy picture shows a smiling toddler Anushka with her elder bro.

The picture has garnered the attention of the netizens with as many as 473, 082 likes on the post so far. Check it out here:

Anushka and brother Karnesh run the production house Clean Slate Films which recently produced the much-talked-about super-successful web-series 'Paatal Lok'. The production house was started in October 2013 and has backed some good content such as 'NH 10' 'Phillauri', 'Pari' and the latest one being a web-show 'Paatal Lok' starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi.

Anushka and Karnesh's company has some interesting line-up of shows in the pipeline such as 'Bulbul' and 'Kaneda'.