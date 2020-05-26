Bollywood News: Anushka Sharma's childhood pic with brother Karnesh is the best thing on internet today!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma, who has become an avid social media user amid lockdown, took to Instagram and shared her childhood picture with brother Karnesh Sharma. The adorable happy picture shows a smiling toddler Anushka with her elder bro. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The picture has garnered the attention of the netizens with as many as 473, 082 likes on the post so far. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ɐɯɹɐɥS ɐʞɥsnu∀ (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka and brother Karnesh run the production house Clean Slate Films which recently produced the much-talked-about super-successful web-series 'Paatal Lok'. The production house was started in October 2013 and has backed some good content such as 'NH 10' 'Phillauri', 'Pari' and the latest one being a web-show 'Paatal Lok' starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi. 

Anushka and Karnesh's company has some interesting line-up of shows in the pipeline such as 'Bulbul' and  'Kaneda'. 

 

