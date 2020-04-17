हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood News: 'Ay Kohli, chauka marna chauka', Anushka Sharma sledges hubby Virat Kohli in this fresh video - Watch

She sledged her hubby and cricketer Virat, in case he was missing on-field banter these days. Watch it to believe it: 

Bollywood News: &#039;Ay Kohli, chauka marna chauka&#039;, Anushka Sharma sledges hubby Virat Kohli in this fresh video - Watch

New Delhi: The power couple of Bollywood and cricket -Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to impress their fans. Amid lockdown called out by the government to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, the duo is treating fans to some love-dovey pictures and fun videos. 

Just in case you were feeling bored and missing cricket, Anushka's fresh video will make you go ROFL. 

She sledged her hubby and cricketer Virat, in case he was missing on-field banter these days. Watch it to believe it: 

Simply amazing, isn't it?

Sometime back Anushka Sharma meanwhile has dished out a stylish haircut to hubby and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Their social media posts are not only entertaining but also inspire the fans to follow the rules. 

The couple earlier released videos urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. Stressing on the importance of social distancing, the power couple can be seen talking about the need of the hour - so as to stop spreading of the deadly novel virus any further. 

The couple, fondly called Virusha (Virat and Anushka) has a huge fan following and releasing an awareness video like this surely has an impact and reach out to more people.

 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliSledgingAnushka sharma videoCricket
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's TikTok video with mommy Amrita Singh goes viral - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 13387Confirmed
  • 1749Discharged
  • 437Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Maulana Saad: Many shocking revelations in the investigation of Crime Branch