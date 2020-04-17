Bollywood News: 'Ay Kohli, chauka marna chauka', Anushka Sharma sledges hubby Virat Kohli in this fresh video - Watch

New Delhi: The power couple of Bollywood and cricket -Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to impress their fans. Amid lockdown called out by the government to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, the duo is treating fans to some love-dovey pictures and fun videos.

Just in case you were feeling bored and missing cricket, Anushka's fresh video will make you go ROFL.

She sledged her hubby and cricketer Virat, in case he was missing on-field banter these days. Watch it to believe it:

Simply amazing, isn't it?

Sometime back Anushka Sharma meanwhile has dished out a stylish haircut to hubby and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Their social media posts are not only entertaining but also inspire the fans to follow the rules.

The couple earlier released videos urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. Stressing on the importance of social distancing, the power couple can be seen talking about the need of the hour - so as to stop spreading of the deadly novel virus any further.

The couple, fondly called Virusha (Virat and Anushka) has a huge fan following and releasing an awareness video like this surely has an impact and reach out to more people.