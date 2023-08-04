trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644631
KISHORE KUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Bollywood News: Ayushmann Khurrana's Heartfelt 'Dream Girl' Tribute To Kishore Kumar On His Birth Anniversary - Watch

Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: The legendary actor-singer crooned songs in multiple languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia and Urdu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a huge fan of the iconic and versatile - late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. The Dream Girl 2 actor has mentioned about it on various occasions as well. This time around, on Kishore Da’s birth anniversary today, Ayushmann sang the mash-up of his melodies to pay an ode to him.

Ayushmann jammed with his guitarist and recorded this melodic mash-up. Catch the video posted by the actor on his social media. He captioned it: Happy Birthday, Kishore Da! Your legacy lives on 

Previously Ayushmann had also credited Kishore Da for being his inspiration to take up Pooja’s role in Dream Girl. 

The talented actor–artiste had previously told ANI in a 2020 interview, "When you look back to his film Half Ticket, in the song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe - he sang in both male and female voices! Not many know this but the fact that he could pull it off with ease, made me confident that I could do Dream Girl. I drew courage from this because I had a reference point in Kishore Kumar, who pulled it off! He was always the one to experiment and take risks. His versatility and genius is a huge motivator and he has set such high standards for all of us to live up to. Whenever I face a creative block, I think of Kishore sir and I snap out of my life state. That’s how deep an impact Kishore Kumar has had on my life."

