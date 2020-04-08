Bollywood News: B-Town relishes Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' on digital platform

As Angrezi Medium made it to Disney+Hotstar this Monday, the hunt for a wholesome film to catch with your loved ones was over. The movie made its digital debut with much fanfare as netizens were charmed by the sweet little story. It wasn’t just them, as Bollywood too took to social media to shower praises on the Irrfan starrer.

An elated Karan Johar said, “Such a special film the entire family can see together and love and enjoy! At times like these this is the sunshine we all need! Congratulations to my dearest friends Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania for creating celluloid magic! The formidable cast of this film is incredibly on point led by the magnetic Irrfan.”

Ajay Devgn too seemed quite impressed as he shares, “Go ahead and watch this beautiful father-daughter journey full of life & dreams!”

Kriti Sanon found it to be the perfect lockdown companion, as she adds, “This film deserved to be seen on the big screen, but since we all are home, why wait?”

The film managed to win over many more celebs too as Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra as well as Varun Sharma, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday and Ishan Khattar among others expressed their love for the film online.



Looks like Angrezi Medium is all set to take living rooms all over by a storm!

