हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood News: 'Bhoot' actor Vicky Kaushal shares his 'scary' experience, opens on sleep paralysis

Talented 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Vicky Kaushal's fan chat session on Instagram was an exciting one. His latest release 'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship' is now available on Amazon Prime Video and the actor announcing it decided to have a quick fan interaction in his 'Ask me anything related to Bhoot'.

Bollywood News: &#039;Bhoot&#039; actor Vicky Kaushal shares his &#039;scary&#039; experience, opens on sleep paralysis
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Vicky Kaushal's fan chat session on Instagram was an exciting one. His latest release 'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship' is now available on Amazon Prime Video and the actor announcing it decided to have a quick fan interaction in his 'Ask me anything related to Bhoot'.

When a fan asked him if he is ever scared in real, the actor candidly replied saying he gets scared easily. And in the next question, he even opened up on having faced sleep paralysis a couple of times when asked if he ever experienced a 'bhoot' in real life. Check screen grab here: 

Vicky was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship which is written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The film is based on a true accident and narrates a tale of a couple on an abandoned ship on a beach. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.

This was Vicky's first outing with Bhumi Pednekar on-screen.

 

Tags:
Vicky KaushalBhootSleep paralysisBhoot Part One The Haunted Ship
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan, called out for ‘misogynistic’ video with sister, deletes post after backlash
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M11S

Coronavirus Mob Attack: Police have been attacked in UP’s Aligarh