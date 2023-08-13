trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648616
BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bollywood News: Bhumi Pednekar Honoured With Disruptor Of The Year Award At IFFM 2023

Actress Bhumi Pednekar exuded boss-lady vibes in a black coat while she received the award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023

 

Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 05:04 PM IST|Source: ANI

Bollywood News: Bhumi Pednekar Honoured With Disruptor Of The Year Award At IFFM 2023 Photo courtesy: Instagram

Melbourne: Actor Bhumi Pednekar was honoured with the Disruptor of the Year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a string of pictures from the event which she captioned, “Last night went from winning an award to eating the best apple pie. Thank you Melbourne and IFFM for the love.”

In one of the pictures, she could be seen holding her award. In a video, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor can be seen enjoying an Apple Pie.

Bhumi exuded boss-lady vibes in a black coat which she paired with a matching skirt. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun. Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages.

"Yay! Congratulations and to many more," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations Bhumi.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah', which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in 'The Lady Killer'.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Thank You For Coming’ alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila.

Karan Boolani directed it while Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh have written the script. 

The film will have its gala world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

‘Thank You For Coming’ is slated to have its theatrical release worldwide on the 6 October 2023. "Thank You For Coming" follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, a single girl in her thirties, and her quest for true love and pleasure.

