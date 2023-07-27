trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641195
NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON BIRTHDAY

Bollywood News: Birthday Girl Kriti Sanon Announces Her Beauty Brand Hyphen - Check Out First commercial

Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Birthday Girl Kriti Sanon Announces Her Beauty Brand Hyphen - Check Out First commercial

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is simultaneously embarking on a new journey becoming a force to reckon with in different shades. Marking the special occasion of her birthday, Kriti has stepped ahead on her entrepreneurial journey by announcing her beauty brand HYPHEN. While the actress had recently launched her own production house, 'Blue Butterfly Films', this time she has truly extended her wings into diverse business cultures with her new beauty brand. 

While announcing her own beauty brand HYPHEN, Kriti shared the first commercial featuring her in the most beautiful, enchanting, ravishing, and confident way. She further jotted down the caption -

"|-| appy Birthday to me! IT’S FINALLY HERE! Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN ! HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special! Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product.People say “You can’t have it all!” But why not? Just HYPHEN it!! Here’s to glowing and growing together! 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

I cant thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday Best birthday gift ever!!!! @always_brewing @tarunsharma88 @mohitjain.3110 @vikas.lachhwani @saurabh2014_ism We are LIVE! Check out all the products on letshyphen.com Love & Gratitude Kriti Sanon Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, Hyphen #Hyphen #HaveItAll #LetsHyphen #Skincare"

Moreover, as Kriti has truly arrived as more empowered and more full of spirit with the announcement commercial of her beauty brand HYPHEN, the ideology of the same indeed resonates extensively with her personality. The actress has certainly written the advertisement herself. While she has been working on the product for a year now, she has been involved in every bit of developing the product right from, testing all the products to using them all for 4 months. 

Apart from this, on the work front, Kriti is set to appear in "The Crew" and a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Shahid Kapoor.

For all latest Bollywood News keep reading this space!

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona