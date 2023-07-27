Bollywood News: Birthday Girl Kriti Sanon Announces Her Beauty Brand Hyphen - Check Out First commercial

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is simultaneously embarking on a new journey becoming a force to reckon with in different shades. Marking the special occasion of her birthday, Kriti has stepped ahead on her entrepreneurial journey by announcing her beauty brand HYPHEN. While the actress had recently launched her own production house, 'Blue Butterfly Films', this time she has truly extended her wings into diverse business cultures with her new beauty brand.

While announcing her own beauty brand HYPHEN, Kriti shared the first commercial featuring her in the most beautiful, enchanting, ravishing, and confident way. She further jotted down the caption -

"|-| appy Birthday to me! IT’S FINALLY HERE! Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN ! HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special! Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product.People say “You can’t have it all!” But why not? Just HYPHEN it!! Here’s to glowing and growing together!



I cant thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday Best birthday gift ever!!!! @always_brewing @tarunsharma88 @mohitjain.3110 @vikas.lachhwani @saurabh2014_ism We are LIVE! Check out all the products on letshyphen.com Love & Gratitude Kriti Sanon Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, Hyphen #Hyphen #HaveItAll #LetsHyphen #Skincare"

Moreover, as Kriti has truly arrived as more empowered and more full of spirit with the announcement commercial of her beauty brand HYPHEN, the ideology of the same indeed resonates extensively with her personality. The actress has certainly written the advertisement herself. While she has been working on the product for a year now, she has been involved in every bit of developing the product right from, testing all the products to using them all for 4 months.

Apart from this, on the work front, Kriti is set to appear in "The Crew" and a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Shahid Kapoor.

