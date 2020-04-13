Bollywood news: Did Malaika Arora treat boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to this yummy dessert?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a photograph of him relishing on dessert made by his girlfriend Malaika Arora amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a boomerang of an Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji.

Arjun and Malaika have never quite been open about their relationship but lately, they have been a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times, triggering off speculations.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.