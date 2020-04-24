Bollywood News: Disha Patani drops bomb of a BTS video of 'Do You Love Me', Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff love it - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most sought-after generation actresses, Disha Patani looked scintillating in 'Baaghi 3' song 'Do You Love Me'. Well, the stunner decided to drop a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video of her dance moves on social media and must we say that she is looking bombastic.

Disha's video not just sent the internet into a meltdown but also garnered attention from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna, who simply loved it. Watch it here and do check the comments on her timeline.

Dressed in a shimmering two-piece bikini, embellished with a mirror-work belt tied beautifully around her waist, the stunner moves in a jaw-dropping style.

The original song 'Do You Love Me' is by René Bendali, the famous late Lebanese composer and songwriter who shot to fame in the 70s and 80s.

The makers of 'Baaghi 3' have given due credit to the original music composer, brushing aside the early rumours of it being a copy of a song. However, the 'Baaghi 3' track does draw quite a few similarities with international music artist TroyBoi's 'Do You' track in terms of costumes, dance moves as claimed by Diet Sabya on Instagram.

The 'Baaghi 3' song 'Do You Love Me' has been sung by Nikhita. The original music is by Rene Bendali. It has been mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai at Future Sound Of Bombay.