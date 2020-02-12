Bollywood News: Disha Patani lifts 60 kg weights on shoulder, earns rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's 'respect' – Watch video

New Delhi: The generation next star, Disha Patani is a popular celebrity on social media. Besides her movies, it is her love for fitness which the fans connect with. On Instagram, the stunner shared a video recently and it has left many awestruck.

Well, the tall and talented Disha can be seen lifting 60 kgs of weight on shoulders while performing a rigourous looking training session in the gym under the supervision of her trainer.

She captioned the video, mornings be like, 60 kg ( 125 pounds) a to grass, 4 reps @rajendradhole ️

Now, this jaw-dropping video has earned her the respect of alleged boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff, who couldn't resist but drop a comment on her timeline. He wrote:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff share the passion for fitness and are often seen sharing videos of sweating it out in the gym. Both are fit and flaunt their fab bodies. They sure give major fitness goals to all the youngsters and aspiring actors.

The duo is seen hanging out together on multiple occasions but refrains from speaking about their relationship status in public.