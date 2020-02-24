Bollywood News: Disha Patani tries wall back flip and we are impressed already – Watch

New Delhi: B-Towner Disha Patani has a super glam image on and off screen. The stunner is also known for her fitness streak and enthusiasm about excersise to stay fab. She recently took to Instagram and posted a video of her acing a stunt.

She shared a video of her trying a wall back flip under the supervision of an expert. She captioned it as, “Tried wall back after ages, not clean but soon will be getting there.”

Disha much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is seen trying out various stunts and following a strict fitness regime. Although the two are often seen hanging out together in and around the city yet they have always maintained the 'just friends' stance in public.

Together they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' which was a superhit at the Box Office.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri. The film was majorly shot in Goa.

Disha enjoys a solid presence online and has over 31.1 million followers on Instagram.