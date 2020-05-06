हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Bollywood news: Disha Patani's quarantine reunion with her 'favourite boys'

Taking to Instagram, Disha posted a screenshot from her video call with the "Malang" boys.

Bollywood news: Disha Patani&#039;s quarantine reunion with her &#039;favourite boys&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: "Malang" co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday had a virtual reunion.

"Positive vibes only... quarantine reunion with my favourite boys," she captioned the image.

In the screen grab, Anil Kapoor is seen flaunting biceps. Disha looks beautiful as she shows off her lustrous hair. Kunal is all smiles while Aditya sports a beard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Positive vibes only quarantine reunion with my favourite boys

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Reacting to his pose, Anil Kapoor quipped: "Ye haath mujhe dede Thakur."

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" is a romantic action thriller film that released in February.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani malangMalang
