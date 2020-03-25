Bollywood News: Fan asks Shahid Kapoor 'how to keep wife happy during lockdown' and his reply is epic

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to stop coronavirus spread, social media was flooded with reactions. Shahid Kapoor, who conducted a chat session on Twitter with fans answered several queries and interacted with his followers.

One of the fans asked him, "21 din lockdown mei wife ko kaise khush rakhein?" and his reply is winning the internet. He said, "Adarpoorvak Seva karo. Boss boss hota hai."

Aww...we hope Mira Rajput Kapoor has read it!

Meanwhile, the stars are at home, trying our different things to kill time. The government has advised to stick to 'stay at home stay safe' dictat in order to ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further. Now that social distancing is the norm of the day, our celebs are making the most of their time at home.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly.

All the movie and television shoots have been put to halt amid the crisis and film releases too have been pushed ahead.