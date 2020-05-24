Bollywood news: Farah Khan posts funny birthday wish for 'ok husband' Shirish Kunder

Mumbai: On her husband Shrish Kunder's 47th birthday on Sunday, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder wished him with a funny post calling him an "ok husband".

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a 15-year-old photograph of herself along with Shirish, whom she called a "great father".

"Even when the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it's all good.. coz I got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father (Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago)," she captioned the image.

Farah and Shirish married in December 2004. The two have worked together in films like "Main Hoon Na", "Jaan-E-Mann", "Om Shanti Om" and "Tees Maar Khan".

In 2008, Farah and Shirish welcomed triplets Czar, Anya and Diva.