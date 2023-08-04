Bollywood News: Govinda Clarifies After Facing backlash Over His Post On Gurgaon Violence -Watch

Mumbai: After a recent tweet posted from his account on the ongoing violence in Haryana created a row, actor Govinda on Thursday gave a clarification and said that his Twitter account was hacked. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a video message and captioned it, “Just got a call from @mumbaigirl14 about a Tweet. I would like say that my Twitter account has been Hacked so please do not attribute the Haryana tweet to me. I have not posted it.”

In the video, he said, “Please do not attribute this Haryana tweet to me. I haven’t done this. Somebody has hacked my account. I am just doing a complaint to cyber-crime now. I’ll look into the matter. I want to say to all the people of Haryana, who are my friends and fans that my Twitter (X) account has been hacked. I haven’t been using Twitter for many years. My team has denied that they have tweeted anything. As they never share anything without informing me. I will give this matter to the cybercrime and they will look into the matter,” the actor said in Hindi.

On Wednesday, Govinda apparently reacted to a video of mob violence in Haryana on Twitter and his comment read, “What have we come down to? Shame on the people who call themselves Hindus and do such things. Aman aur shanti banaye, hum democracy hai, autocracy nahi!”



Talking about the incident, a total of 23 people arrested in connection to the recent incidents of violence in Haryana's Nuh were produced before the court, and were later sent to police remand for up to five days on Thursday. "A total of 23 accused in 6 different cases were produced before the court today. Accused in FIR No. 261 sent to 4-day remand. One accused sent to 3-day remand, five accused sent to 4-day remand and the remaining sent to 5-day remand,” said the Counsel of the accused on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that police have registered 83 FIRs and 159 people have been arrested after the violence gripped Nuh and Gurgram districts. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a judicial probe by a high court judge into the government's "failure" to prevent the violence. "We demand a judicial inquiry headed by a high court judge into why the government failed to prevent the riots in Nuh, and that will help bring out the truth about the incident," he told reporters.



"The probe should ascertain the truth about what led to the violent clashes, who instigated them, and why the government failed to take preventive steps on time to prevent a communal clash," Hooda said. Earlier on Thursday, the Haryana government partially lifted the mobile internet suspension from 1 pm to 4 pm hours today in multiple districts.

The state government, in its order, said that the internet is being lifted for the said period of time to facilitate the candidates of the CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download their admit cards.



The internet will be partially lifted in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of District Gurugram.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people—including around 20 policemen —injured and six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district of Haryana.

