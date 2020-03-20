हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood News: Happy filmmakers placed their bets on my humble talents, says Rajkummar Rao on 10 years

Rajkummar made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee's "Love Sex aur Dhoka" and went on to garner critical acclaim with films like "Kai Po Che!", "Aligarh", "Trapped" and "Shahid", for which he bagged the National Film Award.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao says looking back at his decade-long journey in Bollywood, he is filled with gratitude towards filmmakers who trusted him with their vision.

"I am glad that in the course of my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry. It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema.

"I'm very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough," Rajkummar said in a statement.

Over the years, the actor has earned laurels for featuring in films of diverse range, from the romantic-comedy, "Bareilly Ki Barfi" to Amit Masurkar's social-drama "Newton", which became India's official entry to the Oscars.

Rajkummar, 35, has a packed slate ahead with films like "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana", the Netflix adaptation of "The White Tiger", "Chhalaang", and "Badhaai Do".

 

Rajkummar Rao
