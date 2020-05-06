हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood News: Have always looked to better myself, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been lauded for his performances in films like "Andhadhun", "Article 15", "Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan" and "Bala", is super excited to learn about ancient India.

Bollywood News: Have always looked to better myself, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has brought a change in mainstream Bollywood cinema with his roles, has enrolled himself for an online course on Indian history.

"I have always looked to better myself because I believe that we are blessed to learn and evolve for as long as we live. I'm a seeker of knowledge, have always been!" said Ayushmann.

Talking about his love for Indian history, the "Bala" star added: "I have always loved Indian history and have been keen to know more about it. We have a fascinating history - it's rich, it's dipped in culture and it's so diverse. I do have some time to spare currently and I want to learn more about our past."

"I'm enrolling myself to an online course to discover more about India's past and I'm super excited. It will (be) an enriching and fulfilling experience."

 

