trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643602
NewsLifestylePeople
HRITHIK ROSHAN

Bollywood News: Hrithik Roshan Shares Pic With Girlfriend Saba Azad From Romantic Vacay In Buenos Aires

In the image, the actor is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black jacket paired with a baseball cap. While Saba is seen in a black overcoat with her curly hair on both sides.

 

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:54 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Hrithik Roshan Shares Pic With Girlfriend Saba Azad From Romantic Vacay In Buenos Aires Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a glimpse from his vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from his vacation and tagged his ladylove Saba as “winter girl” while clicking a selfie.

In the image, the actor is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black jacket paired with a baseball cap. While Saba is seen in a black overcoat with her curly hair on both sides.

Hrithik captioned: “Winter girl (snowflake emoji) #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon.” The two keep sharing pictures of each other on social media. They have been dating for a while now and have often been spotted together at parties and gatherings.

On the work front, Hrithik has two films lined up – ‘Fighter’ and ‘War 2’. ‘Fighter’ also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. ‘War 2’ will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Hrithik has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills.

One of the highest-paid actors in India, he has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 several times based on his income and popularity. He has frequently collaborated with his father, Rakesh Roshan. His first leading role was in the box-office success ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’.

Performances in the 2000 terrorism drama ‘Fiza’ and the 2001 ensemble family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’. He was then seen in ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’, ‘Krrish’ and ‘Krrish 3’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Super 30’, among many others.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train