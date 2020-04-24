Bollywood News: I always saw cooking as a symbol of domestication, but in lockdown, it was a new discovery, says Vidya Balan

New Delhi: The unstoppable Vidya Balan who surprises her audience often is making new discovery this lockdown. We have earlier seen Vidya making some interesting revelations of how she has been spending her quarantine cleaning her house and doing other household chores. She made a surprising revelation that she is not fond of cooking and hence doesn’t know how to cook well but since the past few days, she has been trying to cook and discovered that it is quite fun.

We recently saw Vidya Balan making Modak which is also her favourite dish, and we can say that she is undoubtedly enjoying the cooking process in her home during this lockdown. Cooking is a hectic job and Vidya many times candidly told that she doesn’t know how to cook and cooking never interested her, but during this lockdown, we have seen many celebrities cooking and posting pictures on Instagram and other social media platforms.

We have seen quite a few number of actors who have been posting their cooking videos and pictures on social media for some time now and now we have our diva Vidya Balan who in a very fun way shows us how she is loving the concept of cooking and went on making Modaks.

Vidya gleefully said, "I always saw cooking as a symbol of domestication, but in the lockdown, it was a new discovery."

Vidya who has always been known for playing women-centric roles and being headstrong was of the opinion that cooking is a very domesticated role and she would never fit perfectly in it but this lockdown enabled her to find out a new trait in her and is she is enjoying it with her whole heart.

We hope to see Vidya posting more of cooking videos now and like each role we hope she will ace in cooking too. Those Modaks looked so tasty that we would have finished it in seconds but only if we could taste it. Vidya is going to rock her audience with her much-awaited Shakuntala Devi that is expected to hit screens post the lockdown and also will be seen in much-celebrated film Sherni where for the first time she will be seen playing the role of a forest officer.