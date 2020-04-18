Bollywood News: Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik's cryptic post hints at a patch-up with 'love'

New Delhi: Actor Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik's divorce rumours gained ground last year after the latter shared a cryptic Instagram post which was about walking away and not seeking someones approval, which she later deleted.

Reports were rife that the couple is separated although no divorced.

However, Avantika Malik recently took to her Instagram and this time her cryptic post hints at a possible patch-up with love. She shared a beautiful black and white picture with daughter Imara with these lines in the caption: "I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear." - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!!

Imran and Avantika dated for a long time before eventually tying the knot 2011. The two had welcomed a baby girl in 2014.

Imran made a promising debut into the movie business with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and went on to star in films like 'Kidnap', 'Luck' and 'I Hate Luv Stories'. Some of his projects worked well while others didn't do a great business at the Box Office.

The actor was last seen in 2015 release 'Katti Batti' featuring Kangana Ranaut.

In 2018, he made a short film titled 'Mission Mars: Keep Walking India' and debuted as a director.