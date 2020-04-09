हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Bollywood news: Karan Johar's kids dislike his version of 'Channa Mereya in hilarious video

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared a breakfast video of his family on Instagram. Little Yash says Johar should not sing a song because, in his words, "I don't like it".

Bollywood news: Karan Johar&#039;s kids dislike his version of &#039;Channa Mereya in hilarious video
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: It seems filmmaker Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash are not a great fan of his musical sense.

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared a breakfast video of his family on Instagram. Little Yash says Johar should not sing a song because, in his words, "I don't like it".

Johar, however, does not give up. He starts off humming a few lines of the song "Channa Mereya" from his 2016 directorial "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", which Yash and Roohi shut him up with a strict "Dada no!"

The filmmaker desperately turns to his mother Hiroo Yash Johar for support but she says: "No, I don't like it at all."

She adds, about Karan Johar's father, the late producer Yash Johar: "Even your father didn't have it. But you are still better than your father."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Johar captioned sarcastically: "So ever since I can remember, I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience. #lockdownwiththejohars."

Commenting on Karan Johar's post, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" actress Anushka Sharma wrote: "Fans at home for you- Nil."

Malaika Arora commented: "@karanjohar ur jus refusing to listen. I have been sayin the same for years now."

Dino Morea expressed: "They are adorable. And you need to listen, No means NO @karanjohar."

Karan JoharYash JoharHiroo JoharRoohi Joharlockdown with johars
