Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Instagram, breaks internet with first photo!

New Delhi: Finally, the day has come when Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan made the plunge and joined a social media platform – Instagram. Yes! Bebo made her Instagram debut today (March 6, 2020) and netizens rightly can't keep calm!

A day before, Kareena first teased a video with a coming soon caption.

Today, she posted a stunning picture of her sitting in black tights, blacktop and a stylish jacket. Her caption reads, The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram

Several B-Town celebs like Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Zareen Khan, Kusha Kapila, Sophie Choudry, Maheep Kapoor welcomed her on Instagram. Sister and actress Karisma Kapoor too welcomed her sister on the social media platform with loads of 'hearts'.

She has already made 557k followers with over 70, 907 likes on her first photo.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a film starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir will be seen uniting on-screen after 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.