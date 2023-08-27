trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654390
Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor Wishes Neha Dhupia, Shibani Dandekar On Their Birthday

Mumbai: It was Neha Dhupia and Shibani Akhtar's birthday on Saturday. Kareena Kapoor wished her 'Chup Chup Ke' costar, in which they played the role of sisters, Neha, on her birthday in a unique way. Kareena Kapoor wished her 'Chup Chup Ke' co-star, in which they played the role of sisters, Neha, on her birthday in a unique way.

The two actors laughed together as they were photographed by paparazzi. Kareena gave Neha a hug before turning towards her car. Kareena also wished Shibani Akhtar and posted a story on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful @shibaniakhtar." Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha recently wrapped up shooting for 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanaam', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. She was seen in 'A Thursday'. In the film, she played the role of a pregnant police officer. 


Talking about Kareena's work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

