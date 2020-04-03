Bollywood News: Karisma, Kareena reveal the 'OG posers of Kapoor family' in this major throwback pic!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karisma, Kareena reveal the 'OG posers of Kapoor family' in this major throwback pic!

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor decided to drop a major throwback picture from her hidden box of treasure. The picture featuring the late legendary Raj Kapoor, wife Krishna Raj Kapoor with grandchildren -Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima makes for a perfect fam jam click. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor decided to drop a major throwback picture from her hidden box of treasure. The picture featuring the late legendary Raj Kapoor, wife Krishna Raj Kapoor with grandchildren -Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and Riddhima makes for a perfect fam jam click. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family matters.. #grandparents #cousins #family #love @kareenakapoorkhan @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor #flashbackfriday

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

And Kareena was quick to repost the photo with a relatable caption reading: We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Fans thronged Insta to drop comments on this adorable never-seen-before picture including Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor. And interestingly much, rumours of them all set to tie the knot this December have been floating around too. 

Well, coming back to the Kapoor clan. 

Karisma made her digital debut with Balaji Telefilms' 'Mentalhood' by Ekta Kapoor. And the web-series has received a warm response from the viewers. 

On the work front, Kareena has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan in the pipeline which is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao.

 

