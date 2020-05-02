Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan’s performance in 'Love Aaj Kal' touted his career-best by netizens!

New Delhi: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy taking over the internet with his hit-chat show Koki Poochega and his reign continues on the internet as he rules another OTT platform. Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', gets its digital-release on Netflix and it has taken netizens by storm.

When the film had released in early February, Kartik Aaryan won the rah-rahs for his performance in the film and the magic has replicated all over again for the netizens. Love Aaj Kal has been trending on No 1 spot on Netflix India and other countries beating several other award-winning series and other content.

Now that’s some great feat to achieve for a Hindi film on a world-renowned platform. This is Kartik’s first out-and-out romantic film and he got to play two characters in one – Raghu and Veer. While Veer is the perfect but yet coy millennial boy, Raghu has two different personalities as his character moves from small-town to the big city – which made Kartik’s performance even more challenging. But boy! The actor superseded everyone’s expectations.



After charming the cinephiles, it’s the turn of the netizens to be enchanted by his performance as the film is now available on their fingertips and some are even watching it on loop. The praises have not stopped flooding for the hunk on social media.

While one of his die-hard fans claims to have watched the film thrice in this lockdown period and the film has also his family’s favourite, another fan thanked the actor publically for this wonder-film for making his quarantine-life much easier. Few fans have called it his career’s best performance and encouraged him to continue doing more romantic films as he aces the roles. The actor’s role has been called a gem- especially Veer by a Twitterati, and another one confesses to be in love with this Imtiaz Ali’s film and how beautifully Kartik portrays complex relationships.



Aaryan has surely pleased all his fans all over again even in this lockdown period. His unique chat-show 'Koki Poochega' has garnered great views on his platform and has been trending ever since its inception.