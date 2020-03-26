Bollywood News: Katrina Kaif breaks into an impromptu cricket mode while sweeping the floor amid lockdown - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the 21-day lockdown announced by the PM Narendra Modi to battle the deadly novel coronavirus, our celebs are doing their bit to stay healthy and kill time at the same time. Katrina Kaif, who is as it is an avid social media user has become even more active these days and often shares indoor work-out tips for everyone.

The stunning actress's recent post on Instagram is quite lit! She can be seen sweeping the floor and in between breaks into an impromptu cricket mode. Check it out here:

And while she does all of that, her sister Isabelle Kaif makes the video. Also, several celebrities have flooded her timeline with comments. Arjun Kapoor called her "Aaaaaye kantaben 2.0" and Zoya Akhtar wrote: "Babe once the lockdown is done, can you come over and clean my cupboard?"

Meanwhile, the pandemic flu has claimed over 21,000 lives worldwide so far.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movies and TV shoots have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.