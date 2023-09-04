trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657771
NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON

Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon Reveals How Eating Jootha Food Got Her COVID-19

Actress Kriti Sanon told Curly Tales that she is not very finicky about sharing food and eating from the same cutlery. 

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 04:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon Reveals How Eating Jootha Food Got Her COVID-19 Gadar 2 inches towards Rs 400 crore

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, who recently won the National Award for the Best Actress which she shared with Alia Bhatt, has revealed how she got COVID-19 back in December 2020. The actress shared that she's very comfortable and liberal when it comes to sharing food with people whom she is very close to, and that's the reason how she got Covid-19.

The actress told Curly Tales that she is not very finicky about sharing food and eating from the same cutlery. "I can eat jootha (shared food) with people who I know and I'm really close to and that's how I got COVID," she said as she burst into laughter. Kriti was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020. At the time, the actress took to her Instagram to share the news of her contracting the bug.

She had written, "I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. "So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet."

Kriti recently won the National Award for her work in the film 'Mimi' which touched upon the subject of surrogacy. She shared the award with Alia Bhatt, who was feted for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The actress earlier told IANS that she was in a meeting at her house when she started getting the calls and was completely unaware about her Best Actress win.

She told IANS, "I couldn’t understand what was going on. I usually don't step outside the meetings to take calls but this time I had to, and that's when I really got to know the news. "I was so elated and emotional that I had to pause the meeting and run down to give my parents a hug and tell them the news and then everybody was really emotional. It’s a moment that I will never ever forget in my life."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train