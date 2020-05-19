हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon urges producers & CINTAA to clear dues of the daily wage workers

On Monday, Kriti shared a video on Instagram in which an aged person, who claims to be a technician on the sets of the TV serial "Hamari Bahu Silk", could be seen alleging non-payment of dues from the producers.

Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon urges producers &amp; CINTAA to clear dues of the daily wage workers
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has made a solid mark for herself in the movie business by delivering back-to-back stellar performances on the silver screen, recently took to social media to come out in support of daily wage employees as she shared a heartbreaking post.

Kriti penned a long note and even requested Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) to help the workers.

Taking to social media the 'Mimi'actress shared a video of a daily wage worker wherein he can be seen sharing how the producers have been trying to clear their dues. 

 

Tags:
Kriti Sanonproducersdaily wagersDaily wage workersBollywoodCINTAACoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor savours chocolate cake made by 'best sister' Karisma, Saif Ali Khan makes 'grumpy' appearance
  • 1,00,293Confirmed
  • 3,155Deaths

Full coverage

  • 48,49,621Confirmed
  • 3,18,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M31S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, May 18, 2020