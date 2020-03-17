Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon's enchanting look in her latest Insta pic is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon is a regular on social media. She often posts interesting stuff, keeping her fanbase in a happy space. The tall and talented actress took to Instagram and posted a breathtaking picture with a thoughtful caption.

Kriti wrote in the caption: For once in life Uncondition your thoughts desperate to be set free Who were you at the core of your heart Before you were told what to be. —Kriti #PoeticSoul @facescanada #ForAllYourFaces

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in the picture and gives an enchanting vibe.

On the work front, after starring in films like 'Housefull 4', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Mimi'.

Mimi' is a film by Laxman Utekar and happens to be a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The actress is busy shooting for the film these days. In fact, she shared a picture from the sets of 'Mimi'.

In 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother and this is the first time that she will be seen playing a mom on-screen. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak play pivotal parts in 'Mimi'. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it.

The film is slated to hit the screens in July 2020.