trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647628
NewsLifestylePeople
RAGHAV CHADHA PARINEETI CHOPRA

Bollywood News: New Power Couple Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra Spotted In Twinning Blue Outfits - Watch

Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra Wedding: The couple got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 02:31 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: New Power Couple Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra Spotted In Twinning Blue Outfits - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Newly-engaged celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha popularly known as ‘RagNeeti’ were spotted twinning in blue outfits in Mumbai on Friday. Several pictures and videos of the couple have surfaced on social media in which they could be seen coming out of their car and walking towards the airport security check.

Parineeti looked beautiful in a long blue coat and matching pants with a white top. She paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Raghav, on the other hand, looked dapper in a light blue check shirt paired with black pants and brown shoes. The couple was seen waving at the paps before heading inside the airport.

The duo got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Prior to their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had maintained silence on their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.
Later, the couple was also seen scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train