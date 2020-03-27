Bollywood News: Nora Fatehi teaches 'Dilbar' moves to little fan on Salman Khan's movie sets - Watch

New Delhi: In yet another throwback diary, Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi dropped an old video of hers from Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' in which she had a cameo. Dressed in a white wedding gown, Nora can be seen teaching a few 'Dilbar' dance steps to a little fangirl.

Nora captioned the video: Throwback time...me in malta with this cutiepie dancing like its no body’s business #tb

The little fangirl and Nora's dance is too adorable for words.

'Bharat' starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and was an Eid release in 2019.

