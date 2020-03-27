हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Bollywood News: Nora Fatehi teaches 'Dilbar' moves to little fan on Salman Khan's movie sets - Watch

'Bharat' starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and was an Eid release in 2019.

Bollywood News: Nora Fatehi teaches &#039;Dilbar&#039; moves to little fan on Salman Khan&#039;s movie sets - Watch

New Delhi: In yet another throwback diary, Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi dropped an old video of hers from Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' in which she had a cameo. Dressed in a white wedding gown, Nora can be seen teaching a few 'Dilbar' dance steps to a little fangirl. 

Throwback time...me in malta with this cutiepie dancing like its no body’s business  #tb

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

The little fangirl and Nora's dance is too adorable for words. 

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel deadly coronavirus, it's time to 'stay home and stay safe'. Everyone including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have been batting for social distancing and following the official advisories issued in public safety. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 22,000 lives as of now.

 

