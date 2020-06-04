Bollywood News: Nora Fatehi urges all to donate PPE kits to aid frontline workers fighting coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi has joined Vidya Balan in urging people to donate PPE kits to help our medical fraternity in these tough times. Recently, Vidya Balan stepped forward and requested the citizens to donate PPE kits for our nation's heroes. Now, Nora Fatehi makes her sincere appeals to everyone to come forward and support our medicos at the time when they need us the most.

The deadly novel coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire and the medical fraternity is at high risk of contracting this contiguous infection as they have been relentlessly serving the people and curing them and we all are by now aware about the widespread lack of PPE kits and at this hour each donation counts.

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi appealed to the citizens to donate PPE kits to help the medical fraternity to combat COVID-19.

Nora went on saying, "Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic and there are people who go out daily basis and are our frontline heroes and these people have been curing people and therefore they need these PPE kits as they are at high risk of contracting the disease and this thought is risky. So I request everyone to do their bit and donate PPE kits at for them. Jai hind!"

Nora has emerged as a social media queen and we all know how her videos are always trending be it on Instagram, Tiktok or Twitter and we hope her this earnest appeal will reach millions of people and successfully help our medical fraternity with PPE kits.