हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Bollywood News: Nora Fatehi urges all to donate PPE kits to aid frontline workers fighting coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Actress Nora Fatehi has joined Vidya Balan in urging people to donate PPE kits to help our medical fraternity in these tough times. Recently, Vidya Balan stepped forward and requested the citizens to donate PPE kits for our nation's heroes. Now, Nora Fatehi makes her sincere appeals to everyone to come forward and support our medicos at the time when they need us the most.

Bollywood News: Nora Fatehi urges all to donate PPE kits to aid frontline workers fighting coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi has joined Vidya Balan in urging people to donate PPE kits to help our medical fraternity in these tough times. Recently, Vidya Balan stepped forward and requested the citizens to donate PPE kits for our nation's heroes. Now, Nora Fatehi makes her sincere appeals to everyone to come forward and support our medicos at the time when they need us the most.

The deadly novel coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire and the medical fraternity is at high risk of contracting this contiguous infection as they have been relentlessly serving the people and curing them and we all are by now aware about the widespread lack of PPE kits and at this hour each donation counts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating PPE kits and have partnered with Tring (Instagram @tring.india) to raise donation for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. You can also have a chance for a video call with me. Log onto www.tring.co.in (Instagram @tring.india) and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi appealed to the citizens to donate PPE kits to help the medical fraternity to combat COVID-19.

Nora went on saying, "Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic and there are people who go out daily basis and are our frontline heroes and these people have been curing people and therefore they need these PPE kits as they are at high risk of contracting the disease and this thought is risky. So I request everyone to do their bit and donate PPE kits at for them. Jai hind!"

Nora has emerged as a social media queen and we all know how her videos are always trending be it on Instagram, Tiktok or Twitter and we hope her this earnest appeal will reach millions of people and successfully help our medical fraternity with PPE kits.

 

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi videoPPE kitsCoronavirusCOVID-19Pandemiccoronavirus donations
Next
Story

Casting director Krish Kapur dies at 28, celebs mourn demise
  • 2,16,919Confirmed
  • 6,075Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day