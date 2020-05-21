Bollywood news: Nupur Sanon turns hairdresser for sister Kriti Sanon this lockdown and the result is ‘refreshing’

New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown has got us limited access to things. Salon service is definitely not one of them. How badly we miss our hair spa sessions and those heavenly pedicure, manicure services. Isn’t it? However, amidst all this, our favorite celebrities have been keeping their fashion game on point at home and we are thrilled to see them do so. They are being helped by their siblings, partners or family members with haircuts and other essential things.

Earlier, Radhika Apte and Alia Bhatt opted for a short hairdo and today, it was the charming Kriti Sanon who chopped off her tresses, courtesy sister Nupur.

Nupur turned hairdresser for the actress and gave her a ‘refreshing’ cut. The funny banter between the Sanon sisters something to watch out for. We wish we had a helping sibling too!

Both Kriti and Nupur took to their respective Instagram accounts to share moments from the salon session. Another thing that made us laugh out loud was Nupur’s comment on Kriti’s post.

Kriti wrote, "Baal baal bach gaye... Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It! Thank you Nupur for such a refreshing cut. PS: You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that you were constantly moving your booty on the Punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand." To which, Nupur replied saying, "Behen hai isliye jaane diya... Bhai Hota toh...” (LOL)

Here’s what happened exactly.

Kriti and Nupur are staying with their family in Mumbai. They have also been taking cooking and baking classes during the lockdown.

On the work front, Kriti, last seen in ‘Panipat’, has ‘Mimi’ coming up.

Meanwhile, Nupur, who was last seen in the music video ‘Filhaal’ with Akshay Kumar, has a new project lined-up too.