Bollywood News: On girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday, Varun Dhawan finally makes it Insta official with a romantic note and beach pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's love story has often made headlines and piqued the interest of his fans. The actor, until now, had been either 'not choosing to comment' on his love life or dodging the question in his candid style.

But finally, he made it Instagram official, letting the world know how much he loves his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. He shared a throwback beach picture with a romantic note which reads: Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc

Awwdorable, isn't it?

It was first on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 6 that Varun confirmed his relationship. When Karan talked about Varun's alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal and said that they look like 'happy friends' to which Varun interrupted and corrected him with adding 'happy couple'.

Both Varun and Natasha have been papped a couple of times and are often seen making appearances together to big events and parties. On the show, Varun revealed how Karan has met Natasha a couple of times. The actor confirmed his relationship and said, “I'm dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her.”

When asked about marriage plans, Varun clarified, “I am not competing with any of the other celebrity couples.”

We are waiting!