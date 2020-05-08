हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Bollywood News: On girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday, Varun Dhawan finally makes it Insta official with a romantic note and beach pic!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's love story has often made headlines and piqued the interest of his fans. The actor, until now, had been either 'not choosing to comment' on his love life or dodging the question in his candid style. 

Bollywood News: On girlfriend Natasha Dalal&#039;s birthday, Varun Dhawan finally makes it Insta official with a romantic note and beach pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's love story has often made headlines and piqued the interest of his fans. The actor, until now, had been either 'not choosing to comment' on his love life or dodging the question in his candid style. 

But finally, he made it Instagram official, letting the world know how much he loves his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. He shared a throwback beach picture with a romantic note which reads: Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday  nata. I choose you over the ufc 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Awwdorable, isn't it?

It was first on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 6 that Varun confirmed his relationship. When Karan talked about Varun's alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal and said that they look like 'happy friends' to which Varun interrupted and corrected him with adding 'happy couple'.

Both Varun and Natasha have been papped a couple of times and are often seen making appearances together to big events and parties. On the show, Varun revealed how Karan has met Natasha a couple of times. The actor confirmed his relationship and said, “I'm dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her.”

When asked about marriage plans, Varun clarified, “I am not competing with any of the other celebrity couples.”

We are waiting!

 

Tags:
Varun DhawanNatasha DalalVarun Dhawan girlfriendNatasha Dalal birthdayVarun Dhawan wedding
Next
Story

Adah Sharma on casting couch: Production of couches exists universally
  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M5S

Railway Minister: Inquiry orders have been given to investigate the Aurangabad rail accident